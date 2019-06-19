North Dakota Horse Park Releases Reduced Horse Racing Schedule For 2019

FARGO, ND — Get ready to root for your favorites during another season of horse racing in Fargo.

North Dakota Horse Park officials have confirmed four days of live racing: July 19, 20, 27 and 28.

The racing season was shortened this year due to a concern that there wouldn’t be enough purse money to attract horses and jockeys for six events.

Daily admission to the races is set at $5 with kids 10 & under free and they offer free parking.

They are also offering themed events each night of racing.

Friday July 19th– Guy’s Night Presented by Bill’s Gun Shop & Range

Gates open at 4:00 pm & 1st race is at 5:30 pm, opening night will celebrate the dudes with drink specials for guys, prize giveaways including a free gun and the 3rd Annual Jumbo’s Sloppy Joe Eating World Championships.

Saturday July 20th– Horses & Heroes Day

Gates open at 4:00 pm & 1st race is at 5:30 pm, Saturday night racing will wait for the conclusion of the Fargo Airsho. This day celebrates retired and active military & first responders (Fires, Police & EMT) with free race day admission for these personnel.

Saturday July 28th– Kid’s Day

Gates open at 11:00 am & 1st race is at 1:00 pm, All though Kids 10 & Under are always free at the Horse Park, our youngest race fans will enjoy special kid’s activities, prize giveaways and our 7th annual mascot race.

Sunday July 29th– Hats off to Ladies Day/Derby Day

Gates open at 11:00 am & 1st race is at 1:00 pm, on closing day, we tip our hat to the Ladies with free admission to the first 50 who wear their derby hat, hat contests (3 age categories), special ladies only horse races and our popular designer bags giveaway. It’s also our biggest day of races with several high dollar races carded.