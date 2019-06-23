Main Avenue And Sheyenne Street Road Construction Changes Coming This Week

Work Will Directly Impact Parts of Fargo and West Fargo

It’s about to get even more difficult to get around downtown Fargo thanks to the next phase of the Main Avenue makeover project.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, crews will close the Main Avenue and Broadway intersection.

The closure will last for the new few months.

Pedestrian access through the intersection will be available during the reconstruction work in downtown Fargo.

The Main Avenue and 4th Street South intersection reopened to north – south traffic this weekend.

Project work in the Main Avenue and Broadway intersection is slated to take 75 days.

Another road closure is in store for the Sheyenne Street project in West Fargo.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, East Beaton Drive will close to all traffic from the Sheyenne intersection to west of the area businesses on the frontage road.

Crews will be doing underground utility work and making improvements to the driving surface.

Work will last for the next month, weather permitting.

More info on the Sheyenne Street project:

By mid-next week, the median driving lanes through 32nd Avenue W. and Sheyenne Street intersections are slated to open to drivers. Crews will continue to work at the intersection in the quadrants. Some of the remaining work in the boulevards may require off-peak short-term lane closures during the day.

Once the median lanes reopen, motorists will encounter:

Southbound: dedicated left turn lane, two right turn lanes, one through lane to access the local traffic road

Northbound from the local traffic road: dedicated left turn lane, shared right/through lane

Westbound: dedicated left turn lane for the local traffic road, one through lane, shared through/right turn lane

Eastbound: dedicated left turn lane, one through lane, shared through/right turn lane to access the local traffic road

Sheyenne Street remains closed south of 32nd Avenue W. to through traffic. Local access remains in place for residents and businesses south of 32nd Avenue.

Crews are close to completing the new southbound Sheyenne Street Diversion bridge. By the end of next week, southbound and northbound Sheyenne Street drivers will shift to use the new driving lanes and bridge over the channel. Drivers will continue to have one lane open in each direction between 26th Avenue to north of the Diversion. Once traffic shifts, crews will continue to work on widening the existing Diversion bridge to allow for an additional driving lane for northbound Sheyenne Street traffic.

In the Segment 3 work zone, 40th Avenue W. and Sheyenne Street intersection is open to east – west and southbound Sheyenne Street traffic. The protected pedestrian crossing is open on the south side of the intersection while work continues north of the intersection. Motorists are reminded that additional traffic will be diverted to use Sheyenne Street to 40th Avenue W with the roadway closure of 52nd Avenue South at 63rd Street South intersection in Fargo.

City of West Fargo and project staff are monitoring detour routes and traffic movements throughout the entire Sheyenne Street corridor. A traffic signal watch person is on-site daily to monitor the signal timing during peak hour of traffic flow and will make any needed adjustments through intersections.