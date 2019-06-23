Woman Accidentally Runs Into Man And House With Her Vehicle In Grand Forks

The Woman Was Cited For Care Required

GRAND FORKS, ND — A man was hurt and a house damaged after a 73-year-old Grand Forks woman put her car in drive instead of reverse.

Bonnie Scott was parked in a driveway in the 2000 block of 20th Street South early Saturday evening.

The car went forward instead of backward striking the man standing in the driveway.

The car continued forward until hitting a corner of the house.

The man’s injuries were not serious.

Damage to the house was not structural.

Scott was cited for care required.