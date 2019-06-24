Stutsman County Man Faces Terrorizing Charge for Shooting Gun at Train

A BNSF train crew reported the gunfire as it passed by Bloom, just east of Jamestown.

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – A Stutsman County man was arrested for allegedly firing a high caliber rifle at a passing train near his home on Friday night. Sheriff Chad Kaiser says a BNSF train crew reported the gunfire as it passed by Bloom, just east of Jamestown.

The crew also provided a photo of a bullet hole near the door of the locomotive. A deputy questioned the suspect who said he had shot in the air but not at the train.

Deputies returned for additional questioning but the man refused to open the door. A search warrant was obtained, a gun was seized and the 73-year old man was arrested.

Kaiser says the 73-year old suspect is facing a terrorizing charge and remains in jail in Jamestown. He says there have been prior incidents with the man who complained about the train horns but none involved guns.