Change Up Your Cooking Routine With Savory and Sweet Grilling

Family Wellness recommends low-sodium seasoning or lime to add healthy flavor

FARGO, N.D.– Make use of what you have in your fridge or freezer and toss it on the grill.

From shrimp and veggies kabobs to watermelon, Family Wellness suggests taking advantage of the summer weather by searing up your favorites.

The gym recommends low-sodium seasoning or lime to add healthy flavor.

Wellness education intern Alexis Allen says you can get the entire family involved by letting the kids help in food preparation.

“It really is a great way to switch up what you’re eating in the summer,” Allen said. “Grilled things are so tasty. They are so good and it’s such a fun way to incorporate different foods together that you don’t normally do and it’s easy, it’s so easy. You know, I’m not a professional griller but I feel like I can make really tasty meals on the grill.”

Family Wellness offers healthy cooking classes for both kids and adults.

Click on the link for a full list of classes available.