LIVE: Make Friends With Man’s Best Friend At Tail Waggin’ Tuesdays

"Downtown Dogs" Hosts Weekly Meetups For Dogs, Owners

Do you want to make some new friends? Does your dog need to enhance its social life too?

Downtown Dogs wants to help.

Rachel Mrozinski joins Adam to talk about her doggy social group.

During the summer, Downtown Dogs hosts Tail Waggin’ Tuesdays at the Dike East Dog Park in Fargo from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every week.

They also do indoor meetups, including one on Wednesday, June 26th at Barks and Recreation in Fargo.

You don’t have to have a dog to come out to the meetups, which are all free.

You might even find a new companion for your home.

Rachel brought Obie, an adorable boxer mix available through Diamond in the Ruff Rescue.

You can find out more about this mellow fellow by clicking here.

If you want to take your pooch out to meet new dogs and their owners, you can find more information by clicking here.