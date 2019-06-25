Permit Denied For FM Diversion Project By Buffalo-Red River Watershed District

FARGO, ND — The Buffalo-Red River Watershed District has voted against issuing a permit for the FM Diversion project.

Chair of the FM Diversion Authority, Mary Scherling, says she is disappointed but hopes the two sides can still work out a compromise.

The Diversion Authority is already consulting with its lawyers about what the next step should be.

Scherling says we still need flood protection and we will have a diversion built.

Watershed officials declined comment on their decision because of the possible pending litigation.