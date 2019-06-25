Red River Women’s Clinic Sues Over Two Abortion Laws

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has said that he will be required to defend the current laws

FARGO, ND — Red River Women’s Clinic, the sole abortion clinic in North Dakota, is suing over two state laws it believes tells doctors to lie.

One measure passed this year requires physicians to tell women that they may reverse a so-called medication abortion if they have second thoughts.

The other law requires doctors to tell patients that abortion terminates “the life of a whole, separate, unique, living human being.”

The federal suit says the laws violate the First Amendment rights of doctors.

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has said that he will be required to defend the current laws.