UTV Driver Killed In Hit-and-Run, Authorities Seek Driver Of 1999 Mercury Marquis

BECKER CO., MN — The driver of a U-T-V who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Becker County on Monday night has died in Fargo.

Becker County Sheriff’s Office was called to County Road 158 in Maple Grove Township around 6:45 p.m.

They found a 27-year-old man unresponsive.

He was taken to Sanford in Fargo where he died today as a result of his injuries.

His name and hometown have not yet been released.

Authorities are looking for the driver of a 1999 Mercury Marquis who hit the UTV and fled the scene.

If you have any information, contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.