App of the Week: My Lightning Tracker

Because you can't keep Marshall in your pocket when you golf.

Summer severe weather season is upon us, and Marshall and the other meteorologists are going to be pretty busy over the next few weeks.

And since they need to keep an eye out over the entire region, we’ve got a way you can get a closer look at risks in your exact location when you’re enjoying outdoor recreation this season.

Check out how to see on your smartphone exactly where lightning is striking in this App of the Week with Francie Black.