Person Of Interest In Amber Alert Found Sleeping In A Camper

BISMARCK, ND — A person of interest in Tuesday’s Amber Alert out of Bismarck has been arrested.

Bismarck Police say 31-year-old Cole Pfaff was found last night sleeping in a camper in a backyard.

He was taken into custody on three warrants not connected to the disappearance of 7-month-old LeahMae Morsette.

She was dropped off by an unknown individual at Sanford in Bismarck Tuesday afternoon, just hours after she had disappeared.

She was last seen on surveillance video with Pfaff the day before.

Her mother was arrested on Monday on suspicion of child neglect and told police she could not account for her child.