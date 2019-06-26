Three People Thrown From Boat, Rescued By Other Boaters

BELTRAMI CO., MN — Beltrami County authorities are called after an empty boat is found spinning in circles on Blackduck Lake.

The call came in around 6:30 Tuesday night.

Three people who had been thrown from the boat into the water were rescued by other boaters.

They are: 64-year-old James Waltz and 56-year-old Brenda Waltz, both of Hines, and 29-year-old Holly Stevens of Austin.

They did not suffer any injuries.

Authorities say operator error appears to be the cause of the incident and impairment does not appear to be a factor.