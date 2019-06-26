Victim Of UTV Hit-and-Run Identified, Authorities Still Searching For Car Responsible

Authorities are looking for the driver of a 1999 Mercury Marquis who hit the UTV and fled the scene

BECKER CO., MN — The driver of a U-T-V who was killed in a hit and run crash in Becker County has been identified as 27-year-old Michael Tibbetts of Ogema.

He was found unresponsive on County Road 158 in Maple Grove Township on Monday night.

Tibbetts was taken to Sanford in Fargo where he died as a result of his injuries.

If you have any information, contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.