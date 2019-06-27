Arrest Made In Fargo Grave Digging Overnight

When officers arrived, they found a grave had been disturbed.

1/1

FARGO, ND — Last night, at 5:40 p.m., Fargo Officers were dispatched to Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1715 52 Ave. S., for a male digging up a grave.

When officers arrived, they found a grave had been disturbed.

While officers were processing the scene, the suspect, Jordan Lee Schweitzer, 30 years old with no permanent address, returned to the scene.

Schweitzer admitted to digging up the grave and was arrested for disturbing a human burial site, a C Felony.