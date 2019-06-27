Board of Higher Education Chancellor To Have Oversight Over NDSCS

WAHPETON, ND — There will be more eyes on the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.

The North Dakota Board of Higher Education has struck a deal for “temporary system oversight” by the university system chancellor.

It’s meant to improve some of the management functions at the college.

A review accused the school of a conflict of interest regarding the hiring of a consultant for a career education center and failing to cooperate in the investigation.

NDSCS President John Richman said the added oversight was unnecessary because the school has its own plan to address the report.