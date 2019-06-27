Fargo Police Notify The Public About A High Risk Sex Offender
Jordan Charles Earring is residing at 735 14 Street North
FARGO, ND — The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that a registered sex offender, Jordan Charles Earring, is residing at 735 14 St N in Fargo, ND. Earring was assessed as a high-risk offender by the North Dakota Sex Offender Risk Assessment Committee. The following information describes Earring and his offense:
Jordan Charles Earring
32 years old, 6’3, 190 lbs., brown eyes, black hair
735 14 St N
Fargo, North Dakota
Offense Background:
Earring was convicted in Morton County ND in 2006 of Gross Sexual Imposition, class B felony. His victim was a 15 year old female acquaintance. Earring is a lifetime registrant.