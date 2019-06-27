Fargo Police Notify The Public About A High Risk Sex Offender

Jordan Charles Earring is residing at 735 14 Street North

FARGO, ND — The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that a registered sex offender, Jordan Charles Earring, is residing at 735 14 St N in Fargo, ND. Earring was assessed as a high-risk offender by the North Dakota Sex Offender Risk Assessment Committee. The following information describes Earring and his offense:

Jordan Charles Earring

32 years old, 6’3, 190 lbs., brown eyes, black hair

735 14 St N

Fargo, North Dakota

Offense Background:

Earring was convicted in Morton County ND in 2006 of Gross Sexual Imposition, class B felony. His victim was a 15 year old female acquaintance. Earring is a lifetime registrant.