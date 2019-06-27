Medical Cannabis Allowed For Alzheimer’s Patients Starting July 1 In Minnesota

There are currently 94,000 people diagnosed with Alzheimer's in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MN — Minnesotans diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease will be eligible for medical cannabis starting July 1.

Dr. Jay Westwater, CEO of Minnesota Medical Solutions, says evidence shows cannabis can be beneficial for patients suffering from Dementia.

Westwater acknowledges that prescribing cannabis to someone suffering from memory problems is counter-intuitive.

But he argues that it can be used as an alternative to traditionally proscribed medications that have side effects such as anti-psychotics.