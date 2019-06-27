Screening Finds Meth Before Recent Court Hearing In Thief River Falls

Pennington County Sheriff Ray Kuznia wouldn't say how they discovered the drugs, citing an open investigation

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN — Somebody brought drugs to court in Thief River Falls.

Pennington County Sheriff Ray Kuznia says the newly installed metal detection screening equipment at the Justice Center has not turned up any weapons.

But he says they have recovered what is believed to be meth, following a screening before a recent court hearing.

Kuznia wouldn’t say how they discovered the drugs, citing an open investigation.

Charges are pending.