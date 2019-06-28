A Reminder Of What Not To Flush

If you’re sitting down to eat right now, you might want to put your fork down for a second.

Because this is what the City of Fargo Wastewater Department pulled from a lift station.

It’s stuff flushed down Fargo toilets that shouldn’t have been.

The city posted these gross photos on Facebook as a remind that “what goes down, must come out somewhere.”

The city says wastewater workers have sensors and other methods to find clogs.

They say the pump station is now fully operational after this less-than-appetizing clog was removed.