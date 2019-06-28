Bird Shelter Seeking Donations For Medical Costs Of Rescued Birds

Birds Rescued From Neglect, Some With Serious Medical Issues

A local animal rescue is looking for your help this morning to help pay the medical bills of a group of birds they rescued from a life of neglect.

C.A.A.R.E. paid to take four Macaws and an Umbrella Cockatoo out of a dangerous home.

We featured some of the birds on this week’s Pet Connection.

Two of the five birds had critical health issues.

Maquita the Macaw is blind and being treated for chronic sinus issues.

The Cockatoo suffered a prolapse and needed surgery.

The rescue is raising money through Paypal and on Facebook to help cover the medical costs for the birds.

You can find a link to donate by clicking here or here.