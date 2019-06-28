LIVE: Cheer On U.S. Women’s National Team With Local Soccer Supporters During World Cup

American Outlaws Hosting Watch Parties For US National Team Games

The Women’s World Cup is in the knockout stages, where the best national teams in the world play for lifelong glory.

The U.S. Women’s National Team is facing its toughest test of this World Cup, playing host country France in the quarterfinals on Friday afternoon.

Sam Stutsman will be cheering his team on loud and clear.

Stutsman is part of American Outlaws Fargo, the local chapter of a nationwide U.S. Soccer supporters organization.

The Outlaws get together for every national team game, men or women.

He joined the KVRR morning show to talk about soccer fandom and how much fun big events like the World Cup are.

You can join American Outlaws and watch every national team game at Herds & Horns on 12th Avenue N. near the NDSU campus.

If you’re new to soccer fandom, Stutsman says they’re glad to help you learn more about the most popular sport in the world.

The US/France quarterfinal match-up starts at 2 p.m. Friday, June 28th.

Coverage starts at 1 p.m. on KVRR.com