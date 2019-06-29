Moorhead Police Find Body in River at Johnson Park

they are working to ID the person and notify his or her family

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Police have found a body in the river at Johnson Park.

Police say someone told them they thought they saw a person floating in the water just after 4:00 this afternoon. When officers got to the boat launch area, they turned their water rescue into a recovery effort.

Authorities are working to ID the body and notify the person’s family.

The Clay County Sheriffs Office, Moorhead Fire Department and FM Ambulance also assisted. The investigation is ongoing.