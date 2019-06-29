Tip From the Public Helps Police Arrest Suspect in Domestic Assault

35-year-old Blake Fitzgerald was arrested at the Rodeway Inn at 1:00 a.m.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A tip from the public helps West Fargo Police arrest a man who allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend in Moorhead early Thursday morning.

Officers say 35-year old Blake Fitzgerald was hiding from authorities. Fitzgerald was taken into custody at the Roadway Inn at 1:00 a.m.

He was previously arrested in April after threatening a woman and holding authorities at bay in a nine-hour standoff.

He is facing six charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon and terroristic threats. Fitzgerald is at the Cass County Jail until he can be extradited to Clay County.