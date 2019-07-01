NDSU And Essentia To Provide Nurse Practitioners To Rural Clinics Thanks To $1.5 Million Grant

The first group of NDSU newly graduated family nurse practitioners will begin their residency in the fall

FARGO, ND — A federally-funded grant award over the next four years will allow NDSU and Essentia Health to provide a doctor of nursing practice residency program to serve rural clinics.

The first group of NDSU newly graduated family nurse practitioners will begin their residency in the fall.

The School of Nursing at NDSU received the $1.5 million federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

North Dakota is still experiencing a nursing shortage statewide.