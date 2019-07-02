Chairman Wants Better Succession Planning For College & University Presidents

The search for a new president at UND is the fifth one since Nick Hacker was named to the board in 2015

BISMARCK, ND — The new chairman of the North Dakota Board of Higher education says one of his goals is to help address succession planning of college and university presidents.

The search for a new president at UND is the fifth one since Nick Hacker was named to the board in 2015.

He says he would like to see shorter and more efficient searches.

Hacker, whose first official day as chairman was Monday, says the state also needs to work at retaining talented faculty and staff.

Hacker runs the state’s largest title insurance and real estate closing company with 100 employees in 10 locations.