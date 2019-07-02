Moorhead Man Arrested in Narcotics Search

12 grams of powder heroin seized at 1220 14th Street North

MOORHEAD, Minn. — One man is arrested after officers find heroin during a narcotics search.

Police arrest 34-year-old Dennis Akins, of Moorhead, after searching a house at 1220 14th Street North.

Authorities found 12 grams of powder heroin with an estimated street value of $2,400.

Six children were in the house at the time with their mother.

He is being held in the Clay County Jail on 1st Degree Controlled Substance and Gross Misdemeanor Child Endangerment charges.