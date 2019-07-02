Young Man Profiled On KVRR Local News Has Passed Away After 2-Year Cancer Fight

21-year-old Tyler "Ty" Robertson of Fargo died Sunday at home after battling glioblastoma

FARGO, ND — A young man KVRR featured last year who was battling cancer has passed away.

21-year-old Tyler “Ty” Robertson of Fargo died Sunday at home after battling glioblastoma, a type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord.

Robertson was a 2016 graduate of West Fargo High School and he attended NDSU to study mechanical engineering before he was diagnosed.

In June 2018 at his job at Buffalo Wild Wings, Robertson was only expecting to sell his cancer awareness memorabilia in an effort to raise funds for his fight to battle brain cancer.

Never did he expect Minnesota Wild Center Matt Cullen to show up on his behalf.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 4 at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and coworkers.