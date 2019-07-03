Building Housing Semi, Hay And Other Items Destroyed By Fire

Crews arrived to find the building in Parnell Township was fully engulfed in flames

POLK CO., MN — An early morning fire on Tuesday destroys an outbuilding and all of its contents including a semi, spray trailer, two pay-loaders and hay.

The fire call came in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office around 3:30.

Crews arrived to find the building in Parnell Township was fully engulfed in flames.

The building and the contents inside are a complete loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.