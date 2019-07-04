Bonanzaville Hosts 4th of July Celebration and Veterans 5k and 10k

The whole celebration will wrap up with fireworks lighting up the night sky

WEST FARGO, ND — Many people are spending the holiday today out enjoying time with friends and family grilling and enjoying firework shows.

Here on the 4th people across the FM area are at Bonanzaville to check out all the food, games and exhibits.

With getting an event like this set up takes a lot of hard work and effort.

“We have been prepping for an entire week so it’s been chaos we have a very small staff so it takes a lot of time and effort to put this together and we have an amazing staff.”

“And the weather can play a huge part on an event like this.”

With the weather being not so wonderful the crowds are still good so hopefully people will still be encouraged to come out

With all the festivities it drew in a lot of people with fun events for kids.

Kristie Buermann said, ” They’re having a blast their riding on the rides so far we haven’t even gone so far cause their is so much to do.”

Tom Kenville, who is on the board of directors, has been working at the event for over a decade.

Tom Kenville said, “Just seeing the little kids ya about 10 years ago I had a little girl riding and I told her to wave to at her mom and she started to cry in about 20 minutes found out she came with her grandpa so she didn’t have her to wave too(laughing) I think she thought she was going to have to ride for forever.”

Susan Baron said, “A lot of people don’t realize the history of this beautiful place there’s nothing like it.

Well I don’t know it’s just inspiring both I try to lift people little sunshine and just to see the children interact with each other it’s really beautiful.”

The whole celebration will wrap up with fireworks lighting up the night sky.

Next week the fairgrounds will be reopened for the Red River Valley Fair on Tuesday.

West Fargo’s Bonanzaville was the place to be this morning as people were up and at ’em for this 4th of July with the Veterans 5k and 10k.

Crowds of people gathered at Bonanzaville’s start line at 7:30 to kick off this Independence Day.

Vietnam Veterans of America hosted the run.

Veterans and people of all ages were invited to either run or walk the races.

About 100 runners participated in this mornings event.