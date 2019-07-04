Charges Pending After Head On Crash Near Buchanan, North Dakota

Mohammed Albanna had to be cut out of his car

BUCHANAN, ND — A Fairfield, Iowa man is in the Jamestown Regional Medical Center after a head on crash on Highway 52 north of Buchanan, North Dakota.

The highway patrol says 33-year-old Mohammed Albanna crossed the center line and crashed into a semi driven by 65-year-old Dennis Montgomery of Carrington.

Albanna had to be cut out of his car while Montgomery was not hurt.

The crash happened around 9:40 this morning.

Charges are pending.