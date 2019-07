Tech Tip Today: Sextortion

Take a moment to talk to your kids about why people online aren't always who they seem.

We’re tackling a pretty heavy topic in this week’s Tech Tip Today, and it might make you uncomfortable to talk to your kid about it.

So we’re going to arm you with the info you need.

Here’s how you can teach them to protect themselves against sextortion, with the help of Francie Black.