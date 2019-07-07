Parkers Prairie Woman Hurt After Her Motorcycle Collides With Small Deer

The crash happened around 4 o'clock Sunday afternoon on Highway 67, just north of Butler

BUTLER, MN — A Parkers Prairie, Minnesota woman was taken by LifeLink helicopter to the hospital after hitting a small deer with her motorcycle.

Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Jennifer Pullins’ injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Pullins was wearing a helmet when she hit the deer and lost control of her motorcycle.