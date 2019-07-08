Authorities Release Name of Victim In Fatal Hit-And-Run Near Ottertail

OTTERTAIL, MN — The state patrol has released the name of a Wahpeton, ND man who was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Hwy. 78 south of Ottertail.

21-year-old Tyler Wohlers died at the scene early Saturday morning. Wohlers was walking with two friends when he tripped into the traffic lane. The car, heading north, left the scene.

The patrol is looking for small white or silver car, possibly a Chevrolet Cavalier with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Patrol Sgt. Rod Eischens at 218-864-8224.

