Clay County Chase Ends In Rollover Crash In Fargo

Ann Christos was in Fargo and headed towards the 1st Ave bridge when she saw the pursuit cross into North Dakota.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A police chase through Clay County ended with an upside down car in a Fargo yard.

She estimates the runner was going 70 miles per hour.

The driver of the red coupe rolled at the intersection of 2nd St. and 8th Ave. N, hit a tree, took out a residential fence and landed on its roof around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

KFGO News witnessed the driver of the vehicle being taken away via ambulance.

Clay County deputies and Fargo officers on scene were not at liberty to comment on what led up to the chase.

The home on the property where the car landed did not appear to be damaged.