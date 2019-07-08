Grand Forks Police Search For Robbery Suspect Who Held Up Woman At Knifepoint

GRAND FORKS, ND– Grand Forks police are looking for a man who pulled a knife on a woman and demanded money.

The robbery happened just before 7 Monday morning in the 2300 block of 17th Street South.

The 62-year-old victim gave the man some cash and he pushed her and fled on a bike.

He is described as a white male in his early to mid-twenties, about 6′ tall, with a slim build and shoulder length brown hair.

He was wearing blue jeans and a light colored t-shirt with the sleeves ripped off.

Police want to hear from you if you have information on the suspect.