Legal & Financial Issues Discussed at Moorhead Ag Symposium

FARGO, N.D. – Being able to get food from the farm to the table is important.

It’s a serious topic being discussed at the Ag Symposium in Moorhead. Farmers and industry leaders talk about important issues like trade and increasing costs.

People also asked about passing their farm onto family and finding out ways to pay off loans with low profit margins.

“Successful producers understand you don’t make decisions operating in a vacuum. One of the key components to successful operations are those that go out there and get an education and find a different opinion and here some different strategies out there,” Symposium Speaker Lynn Paulson said.

Paulson’s next stop will be in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, July 8th.