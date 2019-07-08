Sen. Tina Smith’s Office Travels MN to Address Housing Crisis

Her team will be in Thief River Falls and Detroit Lakes on Tuesday

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Staff members for Minnesota Senator Tina Smith are traveling around the state to figure out how to address a housing crisis.

They stopped in Moorhead to hear how our area has been impacted over the years.

Clay County Housing Redevelopment Authority officials say since 2000, rent has increased 28 percent but wages have not.

The executive director says no family or child should go without a home and basic necessities.

That is why she wants Smith to focus her efforts on providing affordable housing.

“The ability to deliver all citizens of the United States a safe place to call home is something that is doable and attainable, if that is where the resources and the efforts are focused. So perhaps a modern day homestead where people have the right to have a home in our country,” said Dara Lee, executive director at the Clay County Housing Redevelopment Authority.

Lee says it’s important people share their story with elected officials.

Smith’s office will be in Thief River Falls and Detroit Lakes tomorrow.