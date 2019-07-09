Cayuga Man Out On Bond Following Child Porn Arrest

SARGENT CO., ND — A Cayuga, North Dakota man is out of jail after putting up 5-thousand dollars bond after his arrest for child pornography.

38-year-old Darrel Pherson is facing felony charges of having child porn and promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

Sargent County Sheriff Travis Paeper says Pherson’s home was searched late last month as part of a continuing investigation by the internet crimes against children task force.