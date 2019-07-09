Family Asks For Birthday Cards For Young Boy Battling Leukemia For Second Time

6-year-old Grantley Johnson's birthday is this week

FARGO, ND — A family is asking for prayers and birthday cards for a young boy going through a second cancer fight.

KVRR first brought you the story of 6-year-old Grantley Johnson last October.

A benefit was held for Grantley and his family after he was diagnosed with acute myeloblastic leukemia.

After months of treatment he beat the cancer.

But on Friday, his mom posted on Facebook that their worst nightmare has come true: the leukemia is back.

His birthday is this week and he could use some cards of encouragement.

You can send them to:

Sanford Medical Center

5225 23rd Avenue South

Room 905: Attention Grantley Johnson

Fargo, North Dakota 58104