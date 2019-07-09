Pedestrian Bridges Close Due to Rising River Levels

The Pedestrian Bridge at Lindenwood Park has been raised, the floating Bridge at Dike East and the Kayak Launch have been removed

FARGO, N.D. — Due to the rising Red River, preventative steps are being taken to ensure safety to those who use the river trails.

Starting on July 9th, the Fargo Park District and the City of Moorhead will be raising the pedestrian bridge, and removing the adaptive kayak launch and floating bridge at dike east in Lindenwood Park.

The pedestrian bridge will be lowered and the floating bridge will be reinstalled once the river levels to 18 feet.

The kayak launch will be reinstalled when the river levels to 17 feet.