Slayer Hopes To “Slay” Fargo Crowd During Farewell Tour Stop

The band will be joined by Primus, Ministry, and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals

FARGO, ND — The thrash metal band “Slayer” is heading out on its farewell tour and they are planning a stop at the Fargodome.

You can catch them on November 17th in Fargo or two days earlier at the Denny Sanford Center in Sioux Falls.

The band will take its goodbye bow at the Los Angeles Forum on November 30.

Tickets range from $39.50 to $89.50.

They go on sale this Friday at 10 am at Fargodome.com.