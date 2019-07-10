Fatal Crash West of West Fargo

WEST FARGO, ND — One man was killed after a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of 32nd Avenue West & 35th Street West outside of West Fargo.

North Dakota Highway Patrol reports a 2018 Ford U-Haul Box truck was traveling westbound when a 2015 Jeep Cherokee struck the vehicle on the drivers side.

The collision happened in the middle of the intersection.

After colliding both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

The 34 year old driver of the Ford U-Haul was killed.

The 29 year old driver of the Jeep was injured and transported by ambulance to Sanford Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.