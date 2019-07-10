People In Grand Forks Asked To Check Their Property For Missing Man

GRAND FORKS, ND — Police in Grand Forks are asking people to check their property, garages, sheds and more to try and find a missing man.

Fernando Balboa was last seen at his home on Saturday.

Police believe it’s possible he may have sought shelter somewhere to get out of the elements.

They say the 55-year-old Balboa needs medication every four hours for a serious medical condition.

If you see him, contact Grand Forks Police.