Man Arrested After Victim Says He “Deliberately” Hit Him With His Car

GRAND FORKS, ND — Grand Forks police arrested a suspect accused of striking a pedestrian with his car and fleeing.

The victim who was treated at Altru Hospital told police the suspect deliberately struck him about 2:30 a.m.

Authorities were able to track down the car and arrest 36-year-old Frederick Graden of Mekinock.

He’s accused of drunk driving, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.