Chris Janson And Dustin Lynch Announced For 2020 ND Country Fest

The festival held at the Morton County Fairgrounds is billed as North Dakota's largest country music and camping festival

NEW SALEM, ND — ND Country Fest is already announcing its headlining acts for next year’s festival in New Salem, just west of Bismarck.

In addition to Chris Janson the festival has also signed Dustin Lynch.

Both singers will be in New Salem in July 2020.

Tickets are already on sale on the North Dakota Country Fest website.

The second ND Country Fest just wrapped up Saturday night.

The festival held at the Morton County Fairgrounds is billed as North Dakota’s largest country music and camping festival.