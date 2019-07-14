Pilot Spots Fire From The Air In Polk County

POLK CO., MN — An airplane pilot spotted a fire from the air in Polk County on Saturday.

He told the sheriff’s office that it appeared a shed was on fire near County 1, about 3 miles west of Fertile.

The fire department found the fire at 42170 150th Avenue Southwest in Liberty Township.

The shed was fully engulfed and a total loss.

The owners say it was full of alfalfa and no equipment.

Authorities do not suspect arson.