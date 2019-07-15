Man Treated For Multiple Stab Wounds After Fight In Rural Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, MN — A Detroit Lakes man is being treated for multiple stab wounds after a fight at a rural Detroit Lakes address.

Becker County Sheriff’s Office and Detroit Lakes Police were called to St. Mary’s Hospital after 20-year-old Tristan Wimmer was brought in.

Wimmer is being treated for multiple stab wounds to his torso and leg.

No arrests have been made.

The sheriff’s office is in contact with a person of interest in the case which remains under investigation.