Hornbacher’s Prepares More Than 2,500 Pounds of Turkey for 12th Annual Gobble It Up Lunch

The grocery store and United Way are trying to raise more than $30,000

FARGO, N.D. — People are scarfing down as much turkey as they can as part of the 12th Annual Hornbacher’s Gobble It Up for United Way Lunch.

For five bucks, you could get the grocery store’s hot and delicious turkey sandwich, chips, a frozen treat and a beverage at any of the store’s 8 locations.

The president of Hornbacher’s says the grocery chain prepared more than 2,500 pounds of turkey for the lunch.

Last year, they raised a little over $30,000 for United Way of Cass–Clay.

“This event really is the power of community. Thousands of people coming together to create lasting social change. We have four bold goals at United Way, most important? Lifting people out of poverty. Having lunch today is fun but it’s really more than that. It’s making sure that people have the opportunities, the training, the jobs that they need to support themselves,” said Kristina Hein-Landin with United Way.

Since the lunch started in 2007, nearly 240 thousand dollars has been donated to United Way.