Lane Reductions On Main Avenue Near Downtown Fargo

Traffic Reduced To One Lane Each Way For Street Maintenance

Drivers will have to deal with more lane closures on Main Avenue near downtown Fargo today.

Main will be reduced to one lane each way on Tuesday between University Drive and 8th Street South.

Crews are going to be doing street maintenance.

Fargo Public Works says the lanes should reopen by the end of the day Wednesday, weather permitting.

Main Avenue is currently closed from Broadway to the Veterans Memorial Bridge for a road reconstruction project.