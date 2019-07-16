Missing Grand Forks Man Found Dead In Minnesota

Grand Forks Police say the body of 55-year-old Fernando Balboa was discovered Monday evening in a rural part of the county.

CROOKSTON, MN – The body of a Grand Forks man, who’d been missing for more than a week, has been found in Polk County.

Police say there were no outward signs of trauma, but the investigation is continuing.

Balboa was reported missing from his home July 6.

He was supposed to take medication every four hours because of a serious medical condition.